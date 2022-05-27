Play Brightcove video

Live with Fiona Marley Paterson

The Eden Escape Festival is happening in Kirkoswald this weekend ( 27-29th May) . It features talks and activities designed to make the outdoors more accessible to families and people who don't know what to do or what to wear.

The organisers say it can often be daunting turning up to a group activity so the weekend of beginner and immediate events is a way to explore different sports with like-minded people.

It's family-friendly and a great way for Mums especially to try things like yoga, running and outdoor swimming.

Fiona Marley Paterson went along.