The Jim Clark Rally is welcoming a number of rally crews to Duns this weekend (27-29 May), as the best drivers in the country and beyond head to the Scottish Borders for the event.

Over 240 drivers will take on the closed public roads in Berwickshire across three days of motorsport action. It's hoped it will bring the sport of rallying into the heart of the community.

The rally is hosting the top-flight Motorsport UK British Rally Championship for the first time since 2014, as well as the Protyre National Asphalt Rally Championship and a host of other regional series.

Sunday's Reivers Rally will see contenders in the KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship make their first foray onto asphalt this season in the Borders, and will once again be joined by an impressive list of popular regional rally championships.

The Town Square will see the Ceremonial Rally Starts and Finishes take place on the famous cobbles. Credit: ITV News

Sponsored by leading construction merchants Beatson's Building Supplies, the Reivers Rally returns after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

There will be three days of competition on offer of around 115 miles of special stages, using classic tests from previous editions, paired with new twists to challenge the crews to the limit.

Crews will be flagged away from the town on Friday at 7pm with two passes of the Longformacus stage ahead of them.

On day two there will be a move to the southwest of Duns with Eccles, Westruther and the Scott's View tests being run twice throughout the day with the British Championship crews tackling Eccles for the third time.

The Jim Clark Rally first ran in 1970 and has remained one of the most prestigious stage rallies in the country. Credit: ITV News

Names on the winner's trophy include Roger Clark and Ari Vatanen and aiming to stamp their name alongside the legends of rallying are number one seeds, Osian Pryce and Noel O'Sullivan.