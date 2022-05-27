An autistic wheelchair user from Shetland is aiming to push himself along Hadrian's wall to raise money for charity.

Brynn Hauxwell, 16, is attempting the 84-mile Hadrian's Wall route to raise money for Ability Shetland, a charity that provides support to people all over Shetland.

Brynn hopes to make history by being the first to complete this gruelling challenge along the trail. Credit: The Hauxwells

Travelling 8-9 miles a day whilst battling many obstacles, it is expected the challenge will take him 10 days to complete.

Brynn will have a support team of four people who will be there to help Brynn over stiles, using ropes and harnesses for braking lines so they can help with some of the more challenging sections to ensure his safety.

The Yell born teenager is autistic, has ADHD, severe asthma, and fixed ankle contractures. This means he relies on a wheelchair to get around. He is also well known for his fundraising challenges having previously raised £10,000.

Brynn has paid thanks to the Youth Hostels Association for agreeing to support the challenge, which will provide accessible accommodation to him and his support team throughout the journey.

Training with members of his core team around Shetland, testing out the ropes and harnesses (Rigdegear). Credit: The Hauxwells

He said: "Ever since I was 12 years old, I have dreamt about completing the Hadrian's Wall 84-mile trail after seeing some parts of the wall in my wheelchair and visiting some of the museums.

"I always thought this dream was impossible and people still tell me that it is and that I'm crazy for even thinking about doing it.

"I am going to attempt this challenge to raise money for Ability Shetland, a charity that provides support to people all over Shetland, from children's clubs, sports clubs, art clubs, boat trips, going on walks and the use of adapted equipment for locals and visitors to use to get outside and explore what Shetland has to offer.

Brynn will start at Bowness on Solway, travelling West to East to finish at Wallsend Credit: ITV News

"My life has changed so much since 2019 and it is because of Ability Shetland that I have been able to get outside and see sights I never thought I would see with my family and friends.

"With Ability Shetlands' help and by using their Mountain trike I was able to fundraise and raise money to purchase my very own active wheelchair. Now I have the freedom and with the help of an amazing team, I can finally complete this challenge that I have been dreaming about.

"To say thank you to Ability Shetland and to ensure that clubs can continue to help others reach their full potential, so far I have volunteered over 1100 hours with this charity and through fundraising, I have already raised over £10,000 for them.

"All money raised from this fundraiser will go to Ability Shetland sports clubs to enable them to continue helping and providing support to the people of Shetland and visitors from far and wide."

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ability-shetland-middlesboro-disabled-supporters