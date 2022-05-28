People across Cumbria are being urged to use 999 responsibly to ease pressure on NHS services.

Hospital bosses are getting the message out early ahead of the jubilee weekend, as they're concerned demand will increase, as over the extended bank holiday more people will be out and about socialising, taking part in sporting activities, gardening, barbequing and generally doing things that may increase the risk of an injury.

Rachel Eastham, matron for the A&E department in the Cumberland Infirmary for NCIC, said: “We really hope that everyone has a chance to enjoy the upcoming bank holiday but we really urge you to be careful!

“We are here for you and want to provide the best service we can for the population of north Cumbria so if you do have a mishap, all we ask is that you only come to A&E if your condition or injury is serious or life threatening.

“For everything else you should call 111 first who can give you professional advice on what to do and can get you an appointment with the right service if that is what you need.”

With A&E departments designed to treat the most serious and life threatening conditions - everyone is being asked to Do Your Bit and think about alternative services such as pharmacy, GP and 111 online or telephone first, and not just to turn up to A&E.

We are all urged to plan ahead by ordering repeat prescriptions in advance and ensuring a well-stocked medicine cupboard. Pharmacies are open throughout the weekend and can offer advice and over-the-counter medicines for most common ailments.

NHS 111 online is also a very helpful resource. Please use it to help with any decisions about whether you need a clinical assessment for your condition.

NHS advice if you're having an issue is: