Westminster diary: PM's fate postponed & cost of living small print

The release of Sue Gray's report into parties in Downing Street during the pandemic was billed as a moment of reckoning for Boris Johnson - but we're perhaps no closer to knowing whether he has much of a future in No10.

The civil servant's report on Wednesday spelled out some damaging details, but most were already known.Half a dozen extra Conservative MPs have since come forward to call for the Prime Minister to go, but it's unclear how close they are to the 54 no-confidence letters needed to trigger a vote.

Penrith & The Border Conservative MP Neil Hudson last month called for a leadership election, at a sensible time in relation to the war in Ukraine.

On the other side of things, the Scottish Secretary, and Dumfries & Galloway Conservative MP, Alister Jack reacted this week by saying: "The Prime Minister has my full support. Lessons have been learned and changes have been made within No10."

In the middle stands Carlisle's John Stevenson, who told us last month that the PM should submit himself to a confidence vote from Tory MPs to settle things either way.On Wednesday afternoon, after the Gray report was published, he told us he's still not sure how he would vote.

"At this moment in time I would rather wait and see if this does actually happen. I think it would be a sign of leadership if he were to put his name forward in that way, and then my colleagues and myself could make the appropriate judgement."

Others it seems are waiting for the results of two by-elections on 23 June, and a committee of MPs investigating whether Mr Johnson misled parliament.

Mr Stevenson also put the government on notice somewhat during Prime Minister Questions earlier on Wednesday.

He said Labour "interfere too much in people’s lives, over-regulate, spend too much taxpayers’ money, borrow too much and raise taxes. Will the Prime Minister tell the House what policies his government will follow to ensure that we do not have a similar fate?"

Boris Johnson responded: "What we are doing is not only cutting people’s contributions under national insurance but helping businesses to invest... That is helping us to have a high-wage, high-skill economy."

The cost of living crisis is of course the greatest challenge right now, and on Thursday the Chancellor announced a new support package.Every household will get a grant of £400, with more for the most vulnerable - in measures that will apply on both sides of the border.

Workington Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson described it as "great news" to help with rising bills, and there was a generally warm welcome at Westminster.

As is normal with Budget-type announcements, though, the devil is in the details that emerge - and in this case it was confirmed that second home owners will get several grants.

Westmorland & Lonsdale Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron has long been campaigning against excessive second home ownership, which he says destroys local communities.He said the government "have now given an incentive to make things even worse for us" and it was proof the Chancellor's intervention was "a rush job to try to save the PM's skin."

Finally, Neil Hudson was narrowly beaten in Wednesday's election for the chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, which plays a significant role in scrutinising government trade deals and more.

The Cumbrian MP was ahead in first preference votes, but the Alternative Vote System counted against him, as North Yorkshire MP Sir Robert Goodwill came through to win once others were eliminated.

Dr Hudson, who is also a vet, tweeted his congratulations.