Luke Greenbank's preparations for World Championships go 'swimmingly' as he wins gold in Barcelona

The Cockermouth-born swimmer finished in under two minutes. Credit: PA

A Cumbrian swimmer has won gold in a major swim series just weeks before he is due to fight for a World Championship title.

Cockermouth- born Luke Greenbank claimed the medal in the men's 200m backstroke at the Barcelona leg of the Mare Nostrum series.

It is a series which sees swimmers compete in three competitions around the Mediterranean Sea.

These are held in Monaco, Barcelona and Canet-en-Roussillon, which is in France.

In the Barcelona event, 24-year-old Greenbank beat British teammate Brodie Williams at the Club Natació Sant Andreu pool.

Greenbank finished in under two minutes with a time of 1:56.88.

The win means Greenbank's preparations are on track ahead of the FINA World Aquatics Championships next month in Budapest.

The Team GB swimmer from Cumbria is a Tokyo bronze medallist.

