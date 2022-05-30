A nursery in the Scottish Borders is to reopen following a suspected E.Coli outbreak.

Cherrytrees Nursery in Hawick is being deep-cleaned after it closed over 10 days ago due to people potentially being exposed to the E. Coli O157 virus.

NHS Borders Health Protection team has been managing the situation, and thanked people for their swift actions.

This included included the contacts of those suspected of the having the infection supplying samples.

The Health Protection team is now in the process of issuing clearance letters, and those excluded from work while waiting for test results will be able to return.

It comes after Environmental health colleagues visited the nursery earlier this week and were satisfied with practices in the nursery.

Despite this, people are being asked to remain vigilant, as symptoms of E. Coli can develop three to four days after they have been infected and can start any time between one and 14 days afterwards.

What are the symptoms of E. Coli?

Diarrhoea, this could include bloody diarrhoea

Stomach cramps

Occasionally fever.

Additional information can be found on the NHS Inform website.

The NHS Borders Health Protection team says if anyone has attended Cherrytrees nursery since the 9th of May they should call the GP or 111 if symptoms develop.

Some people who are infected do not develop symptoms, but for those that do these can last up to two weeks.

A small number of people with E. Coli O157 may go on to develop a condition called haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS) that can cause serious kidney problems, particularly in young children.Those who do develop symptoms, may have to go to the Borders General Hospital to have their stool and bloods checked.

The NHS Borders Health Protection team says it will directly contact those who have provided samples as soon as their results are available.

Clearance letters will then be provided.

It said: "We would like to thank everyone affected by this situation for their co-operation in helping us contain the spread of infection."

Details of the Cherrytrees Nursery reopening will be communicated directly to parents and carers.

