Catch Up On Representing Border - 31st May 2022

On tonight's programme - Councils face budget cuts and thousands of public sector jobs are on the line as the Finance Secretary unveils her spending plans for the rest of this parliament. Peter MacMahon speaks to Kate Forbes.

Also on the programme - growing pressure on the Prime Minister in the wake of the partygate report. But the Dumfriesshire MSP Oliver Mundell tells Representing Border Boris Johnson should stay. And we report on the Platinum Jubilee preparations in the Borders. But should the local council have helped pay for the royal parties? We'll hear from the Scottish Greens Ross Greer and the Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton.

