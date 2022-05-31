The Conservative MP for Carlisle has submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

John Stevenson's announcement on Tuesday May 31 comes after revelations about parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.

In a statement he said: "I have been deeply disappointed in the revelations concerning the activities at No 10, as well as the approach taken by the Prime Minister in his responses in Parliament."

It is thought more than 20 Tory MPs have now called on Mr Johnson to quit, however it would require 54 MPs to demand a vote of no confidence in order for one to be triggered.

It therefore increases the likelihood that Boris Johnson's time in office could come to an end soon.

John Stevenson makes it clear he wants Boris Johnson to go

In his statement, Mr Stevenson added: "The continuing criticism, revelations and questions are debilitating for the Government at a time when there are so many other important and critical issues to be addressed."