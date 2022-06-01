Catch Up On Representing Border - 1st June 2022

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - the Scottish Government's spending plans are condemned as shameful as the party leaders clash over cash assigned to pay for a second independence referendum. We have highlights of today's First Minister's Questions and Peter MacMahon speaks to David Phillips, Associate Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies about the Spending Review. Also on the programme, a Ukrainian party leader Kira Rudyk comes to Holyrood calling for additional military support to resist the Russian invasion. And this week's commentators - Alex Massie from the Times and Gina Davidson from LBC join peter to discuss budget cuts and the census shambles.

