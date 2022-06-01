Excitement's building around our region on the eve of four days of celebration for Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, there will be pageants, picnics and parties to mark the monarch's seventy years of service.

Celebrations are already getting underway on both sides of the border.

Families getting together in Maryport. Credit: ITV Border

Ewanrigg Community Centre in Maryport

Several groups teamed up to put on a big celebration with an obstacle course, tug of war and cream tea.

Inflatable fun in Maryport. Credit: ITV Border

Gretna Primary School, Gretna

North of the border, children in Dumfries and Galloway have also been getting into the spirit of the occasion.

Three hundred pupils and their parents gathered at Gretna Primary school to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

It was a family affair in Dumfries & Galloway too. Credit: ITV Border

St Boswells Village Hall

People of all ages have already started the party, with residents of St Boswells putting their best foot forward with a tea dance to mark Her Majesty's 70 years of service.