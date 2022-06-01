A Scottish curling champion and a leader in tourism in Cumbria are among those being given an MBE to celebrate the Queen's birthday.

Vicky Wright, who recently returned to work as a nurse after victory at the Beijing Winter Olympics, is being recognised for services to curling.

It follows the 28-year-old from Stranraer's announcement she was retiring from the sport earlier this month.

South of the border, Lake District business leader Nigel Wilkinson is being honoured for services to tourism and the Cumbrian economy.

The managing director of Windermere Lake Cruises, one of the Lake District's top attractions, plays a wider role in bringing tourists to the region in his role as Cumbria LEP board member and sits on the national Tourism Industry Council.

Windermere Lake Cruises boats at Bowness Bay Credit: ITV News Border

Chair of the Cumbria LEP, Lord Inglewood, said: “He’s given up his time, expertise and knowledge to strengthen the Lake District’s reputation as an international tourism destination."

Referring to the hit the tourism sector has taken during the pandemic, Lord Inglewood added: "Throughout this time Nigel has absolutely championed the sector ensuring that its needs, challenges and opportunities are communicated and understood at national level.

"A timely and very well deserved honour.”

Other people from our region recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2022 include: West Lakes educator Jonathon James (OBE), Wigtown midwife Professor Mary Renfrew (OBE), Grizedale Arts' director Adam Sutherland (MBE) and Carlisle bell ringer Ronald East (BEM).