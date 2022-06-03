Beacons lit up the skies across Cumbria and the south of Scotland last night to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

As part of the celebrations, more than 3,000 beacons were lit around the UK, Channel Islands the Commonwealth.

They marked the close of the first day of festivities to celebrate 70 years since the Queen's reign began. She is the longest serving monarch in British history.

In the Lakes groups battled against the rain, but the Windermere beacon was lit amid a chorus of 'God Save the Queen'.

Carlisle Castle was lit up in red, white and blue as thousands of people gathered to see the light show.

Across the Border, a famous Langholm landmark was lit up with the Union Jack colours in tribute to her Majesty the Queen.

Beacons from Gretna, Annan and Langholm could be seen for miles around.

The Queen symbolically led the lighting of the principal Platinum Jubilee beacon late last night. But it was also announced the head of state would miss a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday after experiencing “discomfort” during Thursday’s earlier events.