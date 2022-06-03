Former Carlisle United striker Frank Clarke has died at the age of 79.

The forward spent five years at the blues between 1973 and 1978 scoring 30 goals over 126 appearances.

He was part of the side that took United into the the top flight of English football for the first and only time in their history.

He was the club's top scorer during its promotion season.

Frank was the oldest of five brothers who all had professional football careers and also represented Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich and QPR over a career that spanned 17 years in the sixties and seventies.