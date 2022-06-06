The sentencing of a Carlisle cocaine dealer who kept his criminal stash in a Prada shoebox has been deferred after a judge heard he had made huge strides to turn his life around.

Matthew Davidson’s life was said to have been in a "torrid" state when police entered his home on 11 June 2021.

He was "asleep bordering semi-unconscious" and shaken awake by officers. Carlisle Crown Court heard he was "very agitated", not wanting police in his room and asking why they were there.

Inside a Prada shoe box on the bedroom floor was high purity cocaine, potentially worth almost £6,000, a cutting agent and other powder combining the two.

Police also found electronic weighing scales along with torn plastic wrapping in drawers and cupboards, and more than £9,000 cash.

Davidson, now 23, of Caird Avenue, Carlisle, initially fled while police were there. More money and a wrap of white powder were seized from him when he returned.

He appeared at the crown court today (6 June) facing a stiff punishment with a starting point set by the Sentencing Council of four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

"This was, in effect, his drug supply operation," said prosecutor Tim Evans.

But Davidson’s lawyer, Mark Shepherd, sought to advance powerful mitigation.

Davidson, he said, had confessed to previously consuming up to £100 worth of cocaine a day, diluting his own supply and also selling to others having racked up a large debt which had since been serviced.

"He accepts responsibility for what he chose to do," said Mr Shepherd.

But being caught had been "the catalyst he needed to rid himself of his addiction", the court heard, and within days Davidson had sought professional support.

He also took up running and had provided "an amazing level" of backing to a friend suffering from a serious illness who expressed his gratitude in a letter to the court.

Almost £8,000 had been raised for Lymphoma Action with Davidson planning to tackle this year’s Great North Run - hopefully with his pal.

It had been, said Mr Shepherd, a "stunning departure" from Davidson since his offending came to light.

Noting the defendant had no previous convictions, highlighting a delay in bringing the case to court and that was a valued, hard-working employee, Recorder Ian Unsworth QC opted to defer passing sentence.

This was, he said, to see whether positive progress could be maintained.

Davidson was bailed and will receive his punishment on 3 October.

"You must understand that this is a rare step," Recorder Unsworth said of deferment.

"This is an opportunity - grab it with both hands. If you have succeeded I will not sentence you to an immediate term of imprisonment."

Of the offence itself, the judge had stated: "The unlawful use of illegal drugs wreaks havoc on society. They ruin lives, destroy lives and wreck the lives of those people addicted to them."