Man injured after nail gun 'fired' from passing vehicle in Carlisle

A man in Carlisle was injured after allegedly being shot at with a nail gun from a passing vehicle.

Police say the man, in his 20s, suffered a minor injury in the incident, on Scotland Road, which happened shortly before 6.15pm on Saturday 4 June.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling in the direction of the city centre when the shot was fired near the Cumbria Park Hotel.

Witnesses are urged to come forward.

Acting Inspector Sarah Hodkinson, of Cumbria Constabulary, said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area who may have witnessed this incident to get in touch.

"Fortunately this did not result in a serious injury, however this does not in anyway dilute the seriousness of this incident.

"This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and officers are making enquiries to identify those responsible."

Anyone with information can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it referencing incident number 212 of 4 June. You can also contact police on 101.