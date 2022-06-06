Two of the south of Scotland's Conservative MPs have announced that they have voted against the Prime Minister in tonight's no confidence motion.

Both John Lamont, the member for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk and David Mundell, who represents Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale have spoken out about how they have cast their vote in the secret ballot.

Mr Lamont has also resigned as Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary.

He said: “After considerable thought and reflection, I have made the very difficult decision to resign as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Foreign Secretary. I have loved working with Liz Truss, the team at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and, prior to that, at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

“However, tonight I voted against the Prime Minister in the vote of confidence.

“I have consulted widely with my constituents in the Scottish Borders. I’ve also received thousands of emails and had countless conversations about the Prime Minister’s performance over the last few weeks and months. The events in Downing Street during the lockdown were unacceptable. People across the country have been rightly deeply angered by what went on."

Mr Lamont added that while he recognised changes had been made at Downing Street "the government has become overwhelmed by these events, to the detriment of my constituents and people across the United Kingdom".

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision,"he said.

"I know that many colleagues have been wrestling with their conscience during today and I respect that some MPs will have reached a different conclusion.”

Mr Mundell, who was Secretary of State for Scotland under David Cameron, took his remarks to Twitter.

He said: "After a difficult couple of years and listening to the views of my constituents, I voted tonight for a fresh start and new leadership for our country."

The remaining south of Scotland MP, Alister Jack, who represents Dumfries and Galloway and is the present Scottish Secretary has not revealed how he voted. Earlier today though he said the Prime Minister had his "100% support".

Keep up to date with the latest news: