Vote to take place on memorial for Witchcraft Act victims in Peebles

The first memorial in the Borders to honour people executed under the Witchcraft Act could move a step closer this week.

On Wednesday 8 June, members of Peebles Common Good Fund Sub-Committee will consider a request from residents to commemorate the 27 people executed in the town back in 1629 after being accused of "witchcraft".

A public consultation supported a headstone-style memorial on parkland in the town and a cairn on a nearby hillside where executions took place.

The move has already been supported by Peebles Community Council.

The memorial would remember the 27 executed on a single day at Calf Knowe - now known as Venlaw Hill.

An estimated 2,500 Scots were executed for breaking the Witchcraft Act between 1563 and 1736.