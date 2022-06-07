Catch Up On Representing Border - 7th June 2022

Play Brightcove video

Catch up on Representing Border - 7 June 2022

On tonight's programme - having survived the no confidence vote Boris Johnson urges his party and the public to move on from recent scandals, so where now for the Scottish Conservatives? With the majority of their parliamentarians calling on the PM to quit, Tories north of the border don't seem ready to draw a line under partygate. Douglas Ross says Boris Johnson should now consider resigning. And Peter MacMahon speaks to the former Tory spin doctor Andy Maciver. Also on the programme - bittersweet progress on cutting greenhouse gasses. The Scottish Government meets its climate targets but only after transport emissions plummeted during the pandemic.

