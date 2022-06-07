Cumbrian MPs appear to have backed Boris Johnson in the Conservative Party vote of no-confidence.

Mark Jenkinson, the MP for Workington, voted in support of the Prime Minister in the vote on Monday 6 June, saying it was now time to 'draw a line' under Partygate.

Mr Jenkinson's seat was one claimed from the 'Red Wall' in the 2019 General Election.

He tweeted: "It’s time to draw a line. Boris Johnson retains the support of the Conservatives parliamentary party and now must be allowed to govern.

"We’ve lost two years due to Covid, it's time to come together to deliver on the promises we all made in 2019."

His backing differs from other MPs, such as Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison, who won seats in the northern Red Wall during the last General Election.

The Conservative MP for Copeland, Transport Minister and former Boris Johnson PPS (Parliamentary Private Secretary), Trudy Harrison, also supported the PM.

In a statement released before the vote, she said: "I will be supporting the Prime Minister in this evening’s vote and he continues to have my full confidence as we continue to build back from the pandemic.

"We have already achieved the fastest vaccine roll-out in Europe, the swiftest economic recovery, and the lowest unemployment since 1974.

"There is so much to continue getting on with across Copeland; to tackle the cost of living, create high quality and well paid jobs, complete Towns Fund deals, support farming as we transition from EU rule, and to make sure that Rolls-Royce SMRs come to Copeland."

"On the major issues that are affecting us as we look ahead - Covid recovery, Brexit, UK security, our new nuclear future, multi-million town centre investments, flood prevention and levelling up - it's the PM's bold leadership that is securing a better future for Copeland."

The PM won with just 59% of the vote as a significant 148 Tory MPs said they wanted him replaced - a damaging result for the PM.

A total of 211 Tory MPs supported him out of all 359 who cast their ballots.

John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle, has not said how he voted, however last week he submitted a letter of no-confidence in the PM, which helped trigger last night's vote.

In a statement at the time, he said: "The continuing criticism, revelations and questions are debilitating for the government at a time when there are so many other important and critical issues to be addressed."

Following the vote yesterday Simon Fell who represents Barrow and Furness highlighted the narrow margin by which the PM won.

It is a smaller majority than Theresa May received during her no-confidence back in 2018.

His post on social media said: "This has been a tough day.

"I’m sure the result was closer than the PM would have liked but the fact is that he won & has a mandate to continue.

"The focus now must be delivery: on levelling up, cost of living, & Ukraine to name just three."

Despite the narrow victory, the PM claimed his win was "decisive" when speaking to broadcasters after the result was announced.

History shows MPs from Theresa May to John Major and Margaret Thatcher have stepped down following votes of no-confidence, despite having won them.

Cumbria's only non-Conservative MP is the Liberal Democrat Tim Farron who represents Westmorland and Lonsdale.

He thinks this is unlikely.

He said: "A person with a sense of shame would see 41% of his colleagues voting against them as a sign that it’s time to leave… but he’s no sense of shame so I reckon Johnson will be encouraged by this and see the result as licence to keep going."

Dr Neil Hudson who represents Penrith and The Border has not said how he voted.

