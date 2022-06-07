Man arrested following death in Dumfries and Galloway

A man has been arrested following a death in Dumfries and Galloway.

Officers from Police Scotland were called to a property on John Simpson Drive, in Stranraer, at approximately 11.40pm yesterday, where they found a man with what officers have described as "serious" injuries.

The 33-year-old was taken to Galloway Community Hospital in Stranraer, where he was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this death

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers were called to a property on John Simpson Drive, Stranraer at around 11.40pm on Monday, 6 June, 2022 following a report of a man with serious injuries.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, a 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the Galloway Community Hospital a short time later.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“If anyone has any information in relation to this incident please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 4183 of 6 June.”

Keep up to date with all of the latest news with our podcast: