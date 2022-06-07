Police are urging drivers to be cautious on the region's roads as Appleby Horse Fair draws closer.

Cumbria Police says motorists should expect slow-moving vehicles as people from across the country make their way to Appleby for the fair which stars on Thursday 9 June.

The annual event normally draws in around 10,000 Travellers and Gypsies from across Europe.

Chief Superintendent Matt Kennerley is the Gold Commander for Appleby Horse Fair and said: "We must all be attentive behind the wheel.

“I urge people to take particular care on the A66, where fast-moving vehicles can come across slow-moving, often horse-drawn, vehicles."

Drivers should also take extra care on the A685 around Kirkby Stephen, where there are caravans and horses by the roadside.

He added: "While we already have large numbers of officers in these areas, we have further increased our resourcing here, to reassure people and help keep everyone safe.

“By being aware of the potential dangers, we can all do our part to make sure everyone reaches their destination safely and without incident.”

Police officers will be located on the A685 at Kirkby Stephen and Appleby in the run up and during the fair.

The event runs until 15 June, with the main days being over the weekend.

