A father has died after falling from a crag while climbing with his daughter in the Lake District.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Sunday 5 June on Raven Crag, which is above Comb Gill, in Barrowdale.

According to Keswick Mountain Rescue Team, the man fell a significant distance and was witnessed by a climber and their guide who were on an adjacent climb.

After raising the alarm, the guide abseiled down the crag to help the injured man.

The mountain rescue team, the Great North Air Ambulance and a coast guard helicopter went to his aid.

Working alongside RAF Leeming MRT, who were in the area, rescue teams approached the man in Raven Crag Gully from below, but despite their best efforts he died from his injuries.

His daughter was checked over at the bottom of the crag before being transferred to Carlisle Hospital.

She left hospital the following day.

In a statement on social media, Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends."

They also thanked the other teams for their assistance.

The rescue took around four-and-half hours.

