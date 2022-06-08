Play Brightcove video

Watch Matthew Taylor's video report

Guid Nychburris celebrations are have returned to Dumfries this week for the first time in three years.

More than 700 primary school pupils have been taking part in a football competition, at the Queen of the South Arena in Aylesbury which has kicked off the annual celebrations.

The festival is in its 90th year and celebrates everything Doonhamer and Dumfries culture.

Some of the children involved in the football tournament told ITV Border: "It was great, really fun and there's lot's of good competition."

Another said: "It's really fun because you get to play loads of different teams."

Although the football competition has kicked off the celebrations, the main festival starts on Sunday 12 June and runs until 18 June.

The celebrations have been postponed for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

John Caskie, chairman of Guid Nychburris said: "It's great to see the smiles on children's faces. It's been missed for the past two years and we're just bouncing back.

The manager of Queen of the South, Wullie Gibson, took part in the competition when he was younger and has been handing medals out to those taking part.

He said: "I was at a small rural school called Kirkbean, and we looked forward to Guid Nychburris to play all the other schools.

"You can see the enjoyment of the kids, and when they pick the trophy up at the end, it's just good to see so many kids involved.

Other events at Guid Nychburris this year include a walking tour of Dumfries, a pet show and a rowing regatta.

