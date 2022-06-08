Man, 23, arrested and charged following death in Dumfries and Galloway

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the death of a 33-year-old man in Stranraer.

Officers were called to John Simpson Drive at around 11.40pm on Monday 6 June, following reports of a man being seriously injured.

He was taken to Galloway Community Hospital by ambulance, but died a short time later.

A 23-year-old man is due to appear at Stranraer Sherriff Court on Wednesday 8 June 2022, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.