Representing Border 08.06.22

On tonight's programme - A defiant Boris Johnson appears at his first Prime Minister's Questions since narrowly surviving a confidence vote, pledging that nothing and no one will stop him from continuing in Downing Street. But he's mocked by his opponents. Labour claim even his own MPs loathe him and the SNP's Westminster leader compares him to a Monty Python character who just doesn't know when to give up. Peter MacMahon asks Eddie Barnes, a former top Scottish Tory aide how long the PM can survive. Also on the programme - how local residents struggle to access vital health services. MSPs are told it's time for an independent watchdog to champion the healthcare needs of rural Scotland. And we report on the cross border dispute over gene editing crops. Peter asks the Environment Minister Mairi McAllan why the Scottish Government isn't following Westminster's lead, and allowing genetic engineering in our fields