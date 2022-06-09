Catch Up With Representing Border - 9th June 2022

On tonight's programme - clashes at First Minister's Questions over NHS waiting lists. Also tonight - learning the lessons from Storm Arwen. Power companies told to up their game after thousands of homes in the South of Scotland were left in the dark for days last November. And speaking for the first time since the Prime Minister survived the no confidence vote, the Scottish Secretary tells Representing Border Boris Johnson has his wholehearted support. Plus The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times discuss First Minister's Questions and Boris Johnson surviving the no confidence vote.

