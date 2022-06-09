A community hospital in the Scottish Borders is closed to admissions due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

All but essential visiting is currently suspended at the Knoll Community Hospital in Duns.

NHS Borders say the situation is being kept under regular review and restrictions will be eased as soon as it is safe to do so.

Essential visits include:

a person receiving end-of-life care

supporting someone with a mental health issue, learning disability, autism or dementia in circumstances where not being present would cause the patient to be distressed

when someone is receiving information about life-changing illness or treatments

where support from another person is essential for advocacy and wellbeing

People in those situations are encouraged to get in touch with their loved one's care team to make arrangements.