Westminster diary: Scots lead revolt against PM, but has the storm passed?

Just after 7 o'clock on Monday night, in Central Lobby at the heart of parliament, the Scottish Borders Conservative MP John Lamont was a man in demand, broadcasters queuing up for an interview.

He'd just announced he'd voted to remove the Prime Minister, and resigned as a Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Foreign Office.

He told us he was "sickened" by the parties in Downing Street during the pandemic, wanted to be "honest" with local people about how he'd acted in the secret ballot, and it "wasn't consistent" to stay on as a ministerial aide.

As we were waiting, his Dumfriesshire neighbour David Mundell posted on Twitter: "After a difficult couple of years and listening to the views of my constituents, I voted tonight for a fresh start and new leadership."

His neighbour in turn, Dumfries & Galloway MP and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack had declared his "full support" for the PM and was one of the first in the committee room queue at 6 o'clock to make it count.

But in all, four of the six Tory MPs from north of the border, including the Scottish Conservatives' leader Douglas Ross, voted against Boris Johnson, provoking some pretty existential questions about their future direction.

Two Cumbrian Conservatives also said they'd voted to remove the PM.

Carlisle's John Stevenson revealed last week he had submitted a letter of no confidence, helping trigger the confidence vote.

Back in April, after Mr Johnson was fined breaking covid rules, Penrith & The Border MP Neil Hudson called for a leadership election at a sensible time in relation to the war in Ukraine.

On the other side of the argument was Copeland MP and Transport Minister Trudy Harrison, who was previously a PPS to the Prime Minister and said in advance of the vote "he continues to have my full confidence."

Workington's Mark Jenkinson has consistently been a forthright defender of the PM, and shared dozens of supportive tweets from colleagues on Monday.

The result was closer than expected though, 211-148 in favour of sticking with Mr Johnson, leaving many to believe the matter was far from settled.

Douglas Ross told us on Tuesday that the Prime Minister should consider resigning because of "such a significant number voting no confidence in him."

Neil Hudson also told us, though he respected the result, he still hoped to see "a timetable for a leadership transition."

John Lamont though said he would not support changing the rules so the Prime Minister could face another confidence vote within a year.

John Stevenson was particularly optimistic, saying Boris Johnson needed to address concerns from his MPs, but "if he does, I think he could unite the party and take us into the next general election."

Alister Jack has also argued it is time to move on, telling us on Thursday "as long as he wants to be the leader of the party, he should be the leader of the party."

Things have clearly calmed down at the back end of the week, and Monday's vote already feels like a long time ago.

But there are tricky by-elections on 23 June in Devon and West Yorkshire, and then a committee of MPs will investigate whether the Prime Minister lied to parliament over partygate.

So Boris Johnson is certainly not out of danger yet.

More on politics in our podcast: