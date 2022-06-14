Catch Up On Representing Border - 14th June 2022

On tonight's programme - an indyref2 special. The First Minister sets out what she calls a fresh case for independence and claims she has an indisputable mandate to hold a second referendum. We hear from voters in the Borders and Peter MacMahon asks Nicola Sturgeon how she plans to hold another legal vote without Westminster's agreement. And Peter speaks to the Scottish Tory leader Doiglas Ross who says it's the wrong priority at the worst possible time.

Play Brightcove video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: