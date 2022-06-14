Continued high fuel prices having serious affect on businesses in Cumbria

There are warnings tonight that high fuel prices could cost people their jobs and livelihoods in our region. The cost of filling up has risen by around 50 percent in the past year - taking it to record levels.

One taxi organisation say drivers may have to give up their cabs, and road haulage companies fear rising fuel - along with an increase in other prices - could drive up the cost of living for everyone.

For taxi driver Chris Bray, picking up a fare in Carlisle, isn't as lucrative as it used to be.

In fact, he's one of many drivers affected by the soaring prices at the pump.

"Some of them are just going to have to give up. The cars are expensive to buy, they're more expensive to buy now since the pandemic. Just unaffordable.

"They're having to do long hours for less money, and the longer hours they do, the more tired they are. And we don't want that situation because it puts people in peril."

Chris tells us some taxi drivers are even thinking of giving up altogether.

In Kirkpatrick Fleming, one timber haulage firm says it's never seen things as bad as it currently is.

Fuel costs have risen by nearly five hundred pounds a day on their fleet of five vehicles.

Now, the watchdog will carry out a “short and focused review” of fuel prices.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), said record pump prices are “causing significant concern” for millions of people.

The review was requested by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng into petrol station operators over the weekend amid fears some are pocketing the 5p fuel duty cut implemented by the Treasury in March as it has not stopped prices from soaring.

