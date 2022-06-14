SNP MP for Glasgow faces two-day suspension over sexual misconduct

A report has been published today, recommending that Patrick Grady MP be suspended from the House of Commons for two days for a breach of Parliament’s Sexual Misconduct Policy.

Following an investigation by an independent investigator, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards upheld an allegation of sexual misconduct against Mr Grady by a member of party staff.

It concluded that in 2016 at a work social event in a pub Mr Grady made an unwanted sexual advance to the complainant that included the touching and stroking of the complainant's neck, hair, and back.

Mr Grady did not appeal the decision.

The report read: "An unwanted physical touching, with sexual intent, from a senior MP to a junior member of staff, even on a single occasion, is a significant breach of the policy. It must be marked by some period of suspension from the House."

The sub-panel took into account Mr Grady’s genuine remorse for his actions, that they were not repeated once rebuffed, and his efforts to address his behaviour since the incident.

It therefore recommended Mr Grady be suspended for two sitting days, make a public apology in the House of Commons, and a private one to the complainant.

