People living in the Borders are being asked to offer support to young people fleeing from war zones.

Scottish Borders Council is looking to recruit foster carers who can offer support to unaccompanied asylum seeking children and young people.

The appeal is part of a new service created to support the increasing number of unaccompanied young people arriving in the country seeking asylum having been displaced by conflict and persecution.

The council wants people with the potential to provide support, guidance and care for people who are predominantly aged 16 and over, who may have experienced a range of challenges such as being trafficked, living in a war zone or being separated from their families.

Most are from countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Vietnam who may have been living in make-shift refugee camps and have travelled many months to get to the UK.

As a result, they are likely to have experienced significant trauma and will require considerable support in navigating the challenges of both their immigration status and resettlement into their new homes and communities.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, Executive Member for Developing Our Children and Young People, said: "This is an extremely important and vital addition to our foster care service and it is absolutely right that we support the national humanitarian effort by doing all we can to provide any young person who is to be resettled here in the Borders with the fresh start they need.”

Council members overseeing the new scheme say the role will require an additional degree of sensitivity and compassion but they are keen to hear from anyone who believes they have the skills and dedication needed to give someone a safe, nurturing environment and support them through any uncertainties with their future life in Scotland.

Who can apply to help?

Carers can come from all walks of life

You can be single, or in a relationship

You will need to be able to provide a home and support for young people aged 16-21

Be in reasonable health and in settled circumstances

Full training will be provided and there will be access to a team of specialist social workers who will be on hand to provide support.

A maintenance allowance will also be paid. Thorough checks, including a full assessment as to any applicant's suitability, will be carried out, which will involve a preparatory training course.

To find out more about becoming a foster carer, visit the Council's website or contact the Family Placement Team on 01896 662799.