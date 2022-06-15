Carlisle amputee goalkeeping teen stars for England at tournament in Poland

A teenage amputee footballer from Carlisle has returned from an international competition in Poland.

Eighteen-year-old goalkeeper Thomas Atkinson was born without his left hand and had his left leg amputated when he was a child.

Since the age of nine, he has represented England playing amputee football in the world's biggest tournaments - the latest of which, the AMP Futbol Cup, was held in Poland on the weekend of 11 June.

While Atkinson's saves helped England defeat Morocco and Italy, they were ultimately knocked out by four late goals from the host nation.

"It was hard to take but we have to take it on the chin really with the World Cup coming up," he told ITV Border.

"If we dwell on that it's not going to help is it?"

Thomas has played for England since he was nine. Credit: LAJ Photography

Each team is made up of seven players. The six outfield players have lower body amputations and goalkeepers have upper body amputations.

Coach Owen Coyle says the sport's reach is growing and hopes the upcoming World Cup will help accelerate that growth: "We're there to win games, to become world champions, but there's also a bigger piece there around making sure more people are participating."

The 2022 Amputee Football World Cup is the 16th edition of the biannual international competition of amputee football national men's teams.

It is organised by the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF), and is held in Istanbul, Turkey in October 2022.