We want to celebrate our region's unsung heroes at ITV News Border and we need your help.

Every year we select someone to represent our region in the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

The awards celebrate ordinary folk who do extraordinary things.

If you think you might know the region's fundraiser of the year, this article is for you.

They could be loyal supporters of our cherished charities and good causes, or perhaps they are someone who dug deep during this year's pandemic crisis to help out their local community.

Whoever they are, we want to hear about them.

It could be someone like Mark from Wigton in Cumbria, a former soldier who's defied the odds to fundraise thousands of pounds for charity.

Mark, a former member of the Duke of Lancaster regiment, was shot through the neck in 2010 while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan. The bullet shattered his spinal cord, leaving him paralysed.

He was told he would never walk again. But after months in a military hospital, he walked out on crutches, and has been taking on endurance challenges ever since to push himself further and to raise money for good causes.

You can read his full story here.

Nominations for Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year 2022 close on 12 August. Credit: ITV News

This award is for an individual only, and the person you nominate must be aged 16 or over and be available to be filmed and have their story told on ITV regional news.

If you or your nominee is under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate.

For all the terms and conditions and to nominate, click here.