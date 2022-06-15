Representing Border 15.06.22

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Boris Johnson takes aim at the Scottish Government's new independence plans. After Nicola Sturgeon's admission that an independent Scotland would need some form of customs checks on the Anglo-Scottish Boris Johnson calls the idea of trade barriers foolish. But the SNP's Commons Leader Ian Blackford claims Scotland is being held back by Westminster. Also on the programme we report on the impact of the rising cost of living on pensioners in the South of Scotland. And as he prepares to step down from leading Scotland's biggest teaching union the EIS General Secretary Larry Flanagan tells Peter MacMahon that taxes should go up to fund public sector pay rises.