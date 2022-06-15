Whitehaven RLFC has defended former player Marc Shackley after he was banned from all sport for four years due to testing positive for a banned substance.

A September 2021 'out-of-competition' test collected by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) found the drug clenbuterol in the ex-Workington and Whitehaven captain's urine.

According to UKAD, clenbuterol is an anabolic agent used to gain muscle and burn fat. It is banned under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Shackley admitted to using a fat burner containing clenbuterol to assist with weight loss in anticipation of upcoming knee surgery, UKAD says.

He reportedly challenged UKAD’s jurisdiction, claiming to have retired from rugby league prior to using the substance.

Shackley played his last match three weeks before the drug test, a 30-12 defeat to York City Knights at the LNER Community Stadium.

In a statement, a Whitehaven RLFC spokesperson supported this claim.

They said that "all evidence from the club, player, doctors and physios are in his favour" and that involved parties were not aware that UKAD tests athletes up to a year after their retirement.

"The club as well as Marc did not know about this rule as this has never been explained in any pre-season meetings with the RFL," the statement said.

"Over the years in competition, Marc has taken at least one test a year and passed them all.

"We see the RFL have now made a rule that retiring players have to inform them of retirement and this was never in place for Marc and seems to have been brought out after this case.

"We would just like to thank Marc for everything he has done for this club over the years."

Shackley played his last game on 22 August 2021 against York City Knights, three weeks before the test was taken on 14 September.

On 10 May 2022, the National Anti-Doping Panel issued Shackley with a four-year ban from all sport, which was deemed to have commenced on 8 October 2021 and will expire on 7 October 2025.

Speaking on the case, UKAD director of operations, Pat Myhill said: "Clenbuterol has no place in sport as there are many potential side effects to these types of anabolic agents that could cause damage to the individual and their fellow athletes.

"Athletes are solely responsible for what they put in their bodies at all times and should always check their supplements and medications on Informed Sport and Global DRO before taking them.

"The rules are clear, and athletes have a responsibility to protect their own health, career and their sport."

Robert Hicks, Rugby Football League (RFL) director of legal and operations said: |This is a case which reinforces the responsibility of players to take the steps to reduce the risk of failing a doping violation by checking their supplements.

"It also highlights the issue of their responsibility for ensuring the necessary steps are taken to confirm retirement from the sport. The RFL Operational Rules are there to protect the sport, athletes, and all to ensure that the sport remains clean."