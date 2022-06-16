The number of people living in fuel poverty in Dumfries and Galloway is "seriously frightening", one councillor said this week.

Willie Scobie was shocked to learn from a new council report that more than one in four households are forking out for 'sky high' gas and electricity bills, while 16 percent are in extreme fuel poverty.

Both of these figures are above the national average and Mr Scobie, who represents Stranraer and the Rhins, is calling for more to be done to help people heat their homes cost-effectively.

At an economy committee, Councillor Scobie said: "I'm looking at this report and the seriously frightening figures. We are running at 28 percent - while the national average is 25 percent - of those living in fuel poverty.

"And these figures have been with us for a considerable time, both in socially-rented properties and in the private sector.

"How do we take advantage of the area-based schemes and lead onto local heating projects that can reduce the fuel poverty that people are experiencing?

"We're not just talking about people living on benefits, but it was also predicted that we'd now be looking at people on the middle income bracket that would fall into fuel poverty."

A huge programme of works are being lined up which will see properties upgraded with energy efficiency measures, including solid wall insulation.

The Scottish Government has allocated Dumfries and Galloway Council nearly £2.4m as part of its Energy Efficient Scotland area-based scheme.

This government scheme aims to assist homeowners, as well as people living in the private-rented sector, by providing measures that will help reduce energy usage and costs.

Four key areas were identified in Lochside, Lincluden, Eastriggs, and Stranraer where this government funding will be spent to make homes more energy efficient.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure that no more than five percent of households in Scotland will be in fuel poverty by 2040.