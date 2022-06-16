'Marathon Man' smashes the £100k milestone in his £1 million fundraising target

A Cumbrian man has reached £100,000 in a yearlong charity challenge and shares the numbers that have got him to day 167.Gary McKee, from Cleator Moor, started his epic challenge of running a marathon every single day on January 1, 2022, and is aiming to raise £1 million pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria. When the challenge is successful, Gary will run more than 9,500 miles. He has provided an updated fact file, with the stats that the challenge has amassed.

So far this year:

4,400 miles ran so far

20 pairs of running shoes

Over 780k calories burnt

Over £100,000 raised by 1,100 supporters

Over 150 support runners and cyclists from all around the UK

10,000+ social media supporters

Gary said: “The reason I’m doing this is that I’m lucky enough to be able to take on a physical challenge of this scale, and every day I think about all the people going through cancer treatment who face their own physical and emotional challenges. “If I can support people going through cancer and other life-limiting illnesses while inspiring people to get out there and fundraise themselves, then every marathon I do every day is worth the effort.“The support so far on the challenge has been fantastic, from our cake bakers, fellow runners, and fundraising team everyone is coming together for the cause. Halfway is in sight and everything is going well.”The 53-year-old, who has supported Macmillan for over 18 years, completed a gruelling 110 consecutive marathons for his two chosen charities, raising an incredible £200,000 last year. Stella Walsh Fundraising and Communications Team Leader from Hospice at Home West Cumbria said: “The grit and determination from Gary throughout this challenge is extraordinary. There are no words to convey how grateful we are for his commitment to supporting our charity.“Every penny that Gary continues to raise is helping us continue to provide our specialist services to patients and their families in our local communities.”Sue McDonald, Macmillan Cancer Support Fundraising Manager said: “Gary truly is beyond incredible. It’s not just the physical feat of running a marathon every single day that makes him extraordinary – it’s the people and support that he inspires through this selfless challenge.“He’s already smashed the £100k fundraising mark and we are so grateful to the businesses and communities that have got behind from across Cumbria and the UK."Thank you, Gary, for helping Macmillan do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer.”