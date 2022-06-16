Representing Border 16.06.22

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - the party leaders clash over the Scottish Government's plans for another independence referendum. The Conservative's Douglas Ross tells MSPs indyref2 is the wrong priority for Scotland. Nicola Sturgeon says independence is the only solution to the many problems the country faces. The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times join Peter MacMahon to assess the independence arguments at First Minister's Questions. Also on the programme, Donald Macaskill, the Chief Executive of the body that represents independent care homes in Scotland tells Representing Border he's in no doubt the severe restrictions placed on them during the Covid pandemic led to the early deaths of some residents.