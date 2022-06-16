The Borders Book Festival kicks off in Melrose with talk from Sir Jackie Stewart

The Borders Book Festival opens its doors this week, starting with a talk from motorsport legend Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE.

He will be telling the story of his life both on and off the track, in aid of Race Against Dementia, the charity he founded.

Running this Thursday 16th to Sunday 19th June, the book festival returns to Harmony Garden, Melrose, for the first time since 2019, with a programme of more than 100 events.

Other speakers include Joanna Lumley, comedian Miles Jupp, crime-writing royalty Val McDermid, Andrew Marr, Ed Balls, Jack Dee - and Clive Myrie with a very special Melrose edition of Mastermind.

Ahead of the opening, Festival Director, Alistair Moffat, said:

“At last, it’s time to get going again!

"Harmony Garden is looking festival-ready, and it won’t be long before we can fling open the marquees and welcome back the audience we’ve missed so much – not only welcome them back to a myriad of inspiring book events, but also to the mid-summer outdoor party that sets our book festival apart as a feast for the body, soul and senses as well as the mind."

Alice Tarbuck, Literature Officer at Creative Scotland, said:

“It’s wonderful to see the Borders Book Festival’s return to Melrose’s stunning Harmony Garden for the first time since 2019, in a hopeful celebration of the power of storytelling.

"This year’s impressive line-up of live events offers something for everyone, from the contrasting poetries of Janette Ayachi and William Letford to the song and storytelling of Karine Polwart and Kate Leiper in the children’s programme. It’s particularly heartening to see the return of the popular schools programme, taking literature to schools across the Borders.”