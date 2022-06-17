Selkirk saddles up for annual Common Riding

Play Brightcove video

Report by Bairbre Holmes

Hundreds of horses and thousands of spectators hit the streets of Selkirk today for the town's Common Riding.

It was the first time the full event has taken place since 2019 because of the Covid pandemic.

Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Adam Nichol, 27, lead the celebrations.

The tradition is hundreds of years old, and celebrates the area's history, harking back to the days when local people rode around the boundaries of the town to protect it.

The Royal Standard Bearer is the central figure, and the main ceremony is the casting of colours in the ancient market square, when the standard bearer wields the towns flag. This tradition dates back to 1513 and the Battle of Flodden.

It was a moment of pride for this year's standard bearer who has been anxiously awaiting his chance to cast the colours since 2020

Colours are also cast by various corporations in the town, representing different trades. But there's also one made up of Selkirk's diaspora, with visitors arriving from as far away as Melbourne in Australia.