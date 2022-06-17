This weekend Dumfries celebrates Guid Nychburris (Good Neighbours). The annual day of pageantry marks the town becoming a Royal Burgh and sees hundreds of horses parading through the town centre. This is the first since the start of the Covid pandemic, and the 90th year since the event started in 1932.

The week leading up to the parade sees the principals, young leaders of the event with ceremonial positions, visit nursing homes, hospitals, tournaments and competitions.

Those given the honours this year are Kady Kirkpatrick as Queen of the South Elect, Ross Findlater as this year’s Cornet and Robyn Peden as the Cornet’s Lass.

This morning the Guid Nychburris party visited DGRI, and met patients in the children's and oncology ward.

The Cornet, the Cornet's Lass and the Queen of the South visited DGRI. Credit: NHS Dumfries and Galloway

The biggest annual event in Dumfries, the celebrations will begin on the morning of Saturday 18th at 8am with the Riding of the Marches.