Woman in critical condition after being found injured on A701 at St Ann's

Police in Dumfries and Galloway are appealing for information after a woman was found injured on the A701 at St Ann’s.

It’s thought she may have fallen from a moving vehicle around 1.45am on 18 June.

The 48-year-old was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where she remains in a critical condition.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage of the area at the time to contact police.

Detective Inspector Craig Nicolson said: “It’s vital we find out exactly how this woman has come to be injured and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

“Despite this happening in the early hours, we know there were other vehicles on the road and there were people coming and going from the location of last weekend’s Eden Festival site.

“I would ask anyone who was in or has dash-cam footage of the area between midnight and 2.30am to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0336 of 18 June, 2022.”