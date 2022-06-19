Westminster diary: Indyref2 back on the agenda & Cumbria fuel discount call

Nicola Sturgeon began a renewed push for another independence referendum on Tuesday, launching the first in a series of papers on the subject and declaring: "it is time to talk about making Scotland wealthier and fairer."

Questioned by our Political Editor Peter MacMahon on whether her plans to rejoin the European Union would mean a hard border between the south of Scotland and north of England, the First Minister said: "there will be customs and regulatory issues on trade ... I think the benefits of being in the single market outweigh the challenges."

Watch Tuesday's special Representing Border programme on the indyref2 debate.

In terms of the response from Westminster and the UK government, it's no change.In an interview on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said: "The decision was taken by the Scottish people only a few years ago. I think we should respect that, and we should also focus on what I think the people of the whole of UK... want us to look at, which is the economic position we're in, the effect of covid on the country, and then the post-covid issues that we're grappling with."

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Boris Johnson and SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford debated what they see as the success and failures of the UK economy right now.

Ms Sturgeon has said she'll set out "very soon" how it's possible to hold another referendum, legally, without the UK government's approval.

We'll see if that budges Downing Street's 'not now' position.

The Prime Minister provoked anger from some northern Conservative MPs on Friday, when he cancelled a trip to a conference in Doncaster to visit Kyiv instead.

Carlisle MP John Stevenson is a leading member of the 'Northern Research Group', which set out ideas around devolving powers to raise or lower taxes to local leaders, as part of efforts to 'level up' prosperity around the country.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for fuel duty to be cut by 10p per litre in Cumbria and other rural areas, to ease cost-of-living pressures.

They want the existing Rural Fuel Duty Relief Scheme, which offers a 5p per litre reduction in a few remote parts of the UK, to be extended and doubled.

Westmorland & Lonsdale MP Tim Farron said: "in rural communities... the distances people have to travel to get from where they live to where they work are so much greater, and that's why places like Cumbria deserve to have this extra 10p fuel duty cut, just like the Highlands of Scotland."

In response, the UK government pointed to the Chancellor's 5p fuel duty cut in March, "saving a typical family £100.”

They also mentioned other cost-of-living support, including £1,200 direct payments to the most vulnerable families this year.

This coming week's rail strikes are due to cause significant disruption in our region and beyond, and will likely be at the top of the political agenda.

We discussed those strikes, indyref2, fuel prices are more on our regional political debate programme Around the House on Thursday.

Catch up here.