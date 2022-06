A climber has died after falling at a Lake District beauty spot.

Volunteers from the Duddon and Furness Mountain Rescue Team and the Great North Air Ambulance attended the incident at Wallowbarrow Crag near Seathwaite on Saturday 18 June.

They were accompanied by members of Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team and members of the public.

The climber, who has not yet been named, was pronounced deceased at the scene.