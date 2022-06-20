How will the rail strikes affect passengers in the Border region?

Play Brightcove video

Matthew Taylor joined commuters on board the 7:08 train from Carlisle to West Cumbria this morning

The biggest rail strike in a generation is set to go ahead this week, with the vast majority of services in the ITV Border region grinding to a halt.

Thousands of people will be affected as RMT Union members walkout on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June, over pay and proposed job cuts.

Talks between the union, Network Rail and train operators were held into Monday afternoon but the sides remain deadlocked over a deal after the government, which funds the employers, refused to join discussions.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch suggesting they could be regularly repeated for months until a settlement is reached. He said offers from both employers were "unacceptable", adding: "It is clear that the Tory government, after slashing £4bn of funding from National Rail and Transport for London, has now actively prevented a settlement to this dispute.

The government is advising people to work from home if they can but there is concern for lower-paid workers who cannot, such as cleaners and those in the health service.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the government is doing its "utmost to get the unions and the rail industry to agree a way forward and call off the strikes".

During the three days of strikes, it is predicted that on non-strike days timetables will not be operating at full capacity. Pupils across Cumbria rely on the railways to get to the classroom.

Parents have stressed it will be a difficult week of travelling adding to the existing stress being felt by young people taking exams including A-levels and GCSEs.

At Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Penrith, around a quarter of students get the train to school every morning.

Watch Andrew Misra's report here:

Play Brightcove video

Passengers needing to travel are being urged to plan ahead and are warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary.