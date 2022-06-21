Catch up on Representing Border - 21 June 2022

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Matty Sutton reports from Galashiels on the impact of the national rail strike and the fears further train strikes will hit hospitality and leisure businesses in the South of Scotland. Also on the programme we look at the potential legal challenges facing the First Minister as she pushes for Indyref2. Peter MacMahon speaks to the former senior advisor to both the Scottish and UK governments Philip Rycroft. And we debate the demand for a second independence referendum with two South of Scotland MSPs - the SNP's Christine Grahame and the Scottish Tory Chairperson Craig Hoy.

