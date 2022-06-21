Crowds gathered from first light in Sanquhar to celebrate Summer Solstice

Play Brightcove video

Report by James Mahon

Crowds gathered from the first moments of sunrise to mark the Summer Solstice in Dumfries and Galloway.

From 4 o'clock in the morning, songs and dances were performed by local druids and artists at the Multiverse site in Sanquhar.

Chair of the Crawick Multiverse, Gillian Khosla said: "It is a nice opportunity to get people together, some people haven't been here since pre-Covid, some have, we also have local school children here today, got people from all over Scotland and beyond to celebrate the summer solstice."

The event took place across the 25 acre site throughout the 'longest day of the year', with local children learning about Celtic and pagan history, as well as performances from violinists and local choirs.

School pupils learned about Celtic history Credit: ITV News

Some attendees had travelled from as far away as America and India.

Indian tourist Kavita Sharma said: "Actually I don't know how it is celebrated, this is my first time seeing it live so we were just talking about some of the natural and religious aspects involved"

Events like this date back more than 4000 years and symbolise, for many, a time of hope and growth.