A South West Scotland farmer has died in a livestock accident in Dumfries and Galloway.

Derek Roan, aged 71, of Barnbarroch Farm, near Dalbeattie, died on the family farm on Sunday 19 June. It is believed the incident involved a cow.

Emergency services were called to the farm but Mr Roan later died from his injuries, after being taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Police and Health and Safety Executive officials have been investigating the incident but there are not believed to have been any suspicious circumstances.

The Roan family run two dairy farms in the Stewartry at Barnbarroch and Boreland of Colvend and also operate a milk delivery service across Dumfries and Galloway. They also have a small golf course a short distance from the farm.

Derek, was active in the National Farmers Union of Scotland for many years as well as many other local and national organisations.

He was a member of the Stewartry Area of the NFU where he was a past president and was also a past chairman of the Dumfries and Galloway Regional Board.

One local farmer said: “They are a well known family in the area and this has come as a great shock to everyone. Derek was very active in local organisations and he spent a lot of time over the years with the NFU.”

Son Stuart and his wife Aylett farm at Barnbarroch Farm and son Steven and wife Tracey operate at Boreland of Colvend Farm, Colvend where they have a herd of pedigree Holsteins.

Mr Roan and his wife Kathleen lived on the farm at Barnbarroch.

In a statement the family said tonight: “It is with deepest sadness to announce the tragic death of Derek Roan at Barnbarroch Farm, beloved husband to Kathleen, devoted father to Stuart, Steven, Leeanne, father inlaw to Aylett, Tracey and Tony and proud Papa to Fergus, Fraser, Andrew, Lucy, Daisy and Skye.

“We are totally devastated and still in shock to what has happened and it will take some time for us to come to terms of not having him around.

“All Derek's hard work was for his two passions in life - his family and his farms.

“Derek was well known within the farming community and many other circles. He will be sadly missed by all.

“We would like to thank everyone for sending their condolences during this difficult time for us. "